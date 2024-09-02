Broadview Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Broadview Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.65. The company had a trading volume of 926,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,248. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

