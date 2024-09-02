Brokerages Set Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Target Price at $68.00

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Kforce Price Performance

KFRC opened at $65.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.89. Kforce has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $74.79.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.20 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In other Kforce news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,252,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,780,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

