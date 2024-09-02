Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278,613 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.81% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $136,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.76. 707,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,340. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $44.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

