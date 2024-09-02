Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:BPYPM)

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Performance

Shares of BPYPM stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $16.46.

About Brookfield Property Preferred

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

