Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:BPYPM)

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Performance
Shares of BPYPM stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $16.46.
About Brookfield Property Preferred
