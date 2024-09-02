Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $294.94.

NYSE BURL opened at $268.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.84. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $282.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

