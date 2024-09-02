Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Price Up 22.8%

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 22.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 4,461,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 10,991,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).

Bushveld Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13,210.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bushveld Minerals news, insider Craig W. Coltman purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,912.44). In related news, insider Craig W. Coltman bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,593.70). Also, insider Craig W. Coltman purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,912.44). Company insiders own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

