BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $4.30 Million in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 3.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,947,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average is $77.38. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

