BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New $7.92 Million Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.21% of Advance Auto Parts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $3,363,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.8 %

AAP stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.31. 3,065,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

