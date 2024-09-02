BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Reduces Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. trimmed its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,800 shares during the quarter. Global X Copper Miners ETF accounts for 0.8% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $14,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:COPX traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $43.34. 1,155,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,811. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

