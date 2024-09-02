BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 10,000 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.94. 1,561,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,302. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average of $82.57.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

