Cadence Wealth Management LLC Purchases 994 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,027 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,593 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in BHP Group by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 444,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 249,991 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHP remained flat at $55.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.19. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $51.73 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

