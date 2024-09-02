Cadinha & Co. LLC Takes $491,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 45,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Walt Disney by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 191,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $90.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.04. The firm has a market cap of $163.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

