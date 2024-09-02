Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Up 19.5% in August

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 870,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

CVGW traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.02. 216,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,852. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $36.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $409.76 million, a P/E ratio of -255.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is presently -444.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Calavo Growers

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after buying an additional 60,803 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.