Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $20.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Alphatec from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.44.

Alphatec Stock Up 0.7 %

ATEC stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $965.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.40. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 816.57%. The firm had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In other news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphatec news, Director David M. Demski bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 288,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,460.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 64.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Alphatec by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

