Canal Insurance CO Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Canal Insurance CO decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 40,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hudson Canyon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management now owns 16,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 326,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $90.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average is $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $163.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

