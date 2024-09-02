Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price to $155.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX stock opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $1,740,475.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,908,240.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,798 shares of company stock worth $10,676,096 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

