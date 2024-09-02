Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.26% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 218,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 95,244 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 33,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,072,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,830,000 after acquiring an additional 91,644 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGUS stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 534,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,516. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

