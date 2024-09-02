Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CS shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$587,766.00. 15.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CS stock opened at C$9.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.11. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.40 and a 52 week high of C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of C$537.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.84 million. Research analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.3906752 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

