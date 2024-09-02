Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 370 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,312 shares of company stock valued at $13,523,822. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

LHX stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.67. 698,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.66 and its 200 day moving average is $219.95. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $245.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

