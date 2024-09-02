Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,400.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,400.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,874,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,984 shares of company stock worth $22,564,766 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PGR stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.20. 2,817,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.81. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $131.87 and a twelve month high of $254.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.