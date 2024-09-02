Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,575 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,342,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,198,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,322,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,405,000 after buying an additional 84,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after buying an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,852,000 after buying an additional 144,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,503. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $275.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.80 and its 200 day moving average is $253.67.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

