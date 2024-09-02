Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,484,000 after buying an additional 136,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,192,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.83.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $14.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $352.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,999,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,843. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.21 and its 200-day moving average is $424.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.91% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.