Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.37. The company had a trading volume of 808,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,267. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average of $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

