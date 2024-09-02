Carret Asset Management LLC Has $804,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $966,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 128,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,747. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.35.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Argus upgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

