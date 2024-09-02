Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,985,000 after buying an additional 10,472,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,189,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,719,000 after buying an additional 1,499,194 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,928,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,124 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $46,472,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.69. 3,351,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,721,376. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.