Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Shares of HD stock opened at $368.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $366.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

