Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.3% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 56.2% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 78,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 28,138 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 67.7% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 98,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 48,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $40.75 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,609,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,483,669 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

