Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.4% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $4.46 on Friday, hitting $356.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,974,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,276. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.75. The stock has a market cap of $172.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

