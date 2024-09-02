CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.75.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $114.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.44. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $128.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.15 and a beta of 3.27.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,725,558 shares of company stock worth $163,000,919.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after buying an additional 3,377,840 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,281 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 995,800 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,225,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 492,667 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

