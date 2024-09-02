CCG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $518.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,637,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $504.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.