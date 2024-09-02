CCG Wealth Management LLC Buys 297 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Glj Research upped their target price on Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Tesla Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.11. The stock had a trading volume of 63,370,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,554,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.00 and its 200 day moving average is $192.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The firm has a market cap of $682.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

