CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,168,000 after buying an additional 114,231 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,385,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,650,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VTI stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,134. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The company has a market capitalization of $417.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.