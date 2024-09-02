CCG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $227,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 27.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 28.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $5.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,110,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,643. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

