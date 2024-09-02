Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) & Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Critical Review

Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cementos Argos and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cementos Argos N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 43.90% 12.09% 5.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cementos Argos and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cementos Argos 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.64%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Cementos Argos.

This table compares Cementos Argos and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cementos Argos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $297.79 million 3.71 $123.38 million $2.00 8.56

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Cementos Argos.

Dividends

Cementos Argos pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Cementos Argos on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos S.A. offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Cementos Argos S.A. is a subsidiary of Grupo Argos S.A.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

