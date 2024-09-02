Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Stock Position Lifted by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CET opened at $44.63 on Monday. Central Securities Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17.

Central Securities Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.