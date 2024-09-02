Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in August

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,169,100 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 2,419,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS CMPNF remained flat at $0.20 on Monday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area.

