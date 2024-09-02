Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in Chevron by 796.5% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 15,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.95. 6,414,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,744,875. The company has a market cap of $272.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.68. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

