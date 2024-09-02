Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 796.5% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 15,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

CVX traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.95. 6,414,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,230,632. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.