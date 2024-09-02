Chiliz Trading 11.2% Lower This Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $468.95 million and $24.89 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 9,038,470,294 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

