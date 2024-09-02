Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,436 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $17,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,333,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 26.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,453,039,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,337,000 after buying an additional 87,106 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Welltower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,590,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,465,000 after buying an additional 340,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Welltower from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Welltower Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.68. 7,190,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,879. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.92 and its 200-day moving average is $101.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

