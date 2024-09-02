Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,406 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

EOG traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.82. 2,820,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,932. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.