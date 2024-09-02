Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $14.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,403,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,458,957. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.94. The company has a market cap of $163.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.