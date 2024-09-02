Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $22.70 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,827 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ventas worth $22,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.11. 3,557,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $62.31.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $3,705,058. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.