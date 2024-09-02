Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,096 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Insider Transactions at Plymouth Industrial REIT

In related news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $13,285,868.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,503,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLYM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLYM

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.94. 340,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.26%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.