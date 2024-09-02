Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,474 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,021.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,371,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 768,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,823,000 after buying an additional 139,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 767,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,754,000 after buying an additional 25,027 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.39. 5,128,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,868,436. The company has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

