Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 7,191 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,696,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 123,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $59.04.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

