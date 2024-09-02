Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Cypress Funds LLC

Cypress Funds LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,242.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,450 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 4.1% of Cypress Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $30,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,074.5% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,900.0% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. OAKMONT Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,821.6% during the second quarter. OAKMONT Corp now owns 202,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after buying an additional 200,558 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,915.8% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 206,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 202,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,470.7% during the second quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $56.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

