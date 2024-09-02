Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $58.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.36.

NYSE:CMG opened at $56.08 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,128,000 after buying an additional 10,729,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

