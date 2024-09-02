Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Up 0.8%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.23 and last traded at $56.08. 12,845,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 15,073,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

