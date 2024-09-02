CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $69,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,956,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,716 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $233,788,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $228,212,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,615,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,256,000 after buying an additional 1,385,146 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,301,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,757. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.14. The company has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $171.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.